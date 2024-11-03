Patriots' Drake Maye Pulls Off Unbelievable Game-Saving Touchdown
The New England Patriots are headed to overtime with the Tennessee Titans after rookie quarterback Drake Maye added another unreal play to his young resume. With time ticking away as the Patriots at the goal line in the fourth quarter, Maye put multiple Titans defenders on skates to keep the game alive.
With four seconds left in the ball game, Maye took a shotgun snap on the five yard line. It started with him juking out two defenders before locating a receiver in the endzone. Then, with two more Titans players bringing him to the ground, he threw it up to Rhamondre Stevenson for the game-tying touchdown with zero seconds left on the clock.
Maye finished the four quarters with 206 yards and a touchdown, with one interception. He also added seven rushes for 84 yards.
The rookie sensation has the Patriots believing they have found their quarterback of the future, and with plays like this becoming a norm, he's on his way to big things in the NFL. Even with a poor outlook on the season, Maye has the New England offense starting to click, and has now shown that in crunch time, he's capable of leading his unit 50 yards in a minute and 45 seconds to give them a chance.
