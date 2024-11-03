NFL Legend Blasts Patriots' Drake Maye Decision
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye suffered a concussion during his team's win over the New York Jets last weekend, which had many assuming that he would not play against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.
Well, Maye ended up suiting up as the Patriots fell to the Titans in overtime.
New England's decision to play Maye was met with much skepticism, and former NFL coach Jimmy Johnson had a lot to say about it before the game.
“I understand they want to get Maye ready for the future. But why are they playing him?” Johnson said on the Fox pregame show (h/t Sean T. McGuire of NESN). “They’re not going to the playoffs. If he has another concussion, they may not have a future.”
Thankfully, Maye was just fine and actually put forth a rather heroic effort in the defeat, completing an incredible touchdown pass as time expired in regulation to send the game into the extra session.
He would then ultimately toss up a game-ending interception, but those types of mistakes are expected from a rookie quarterback.
Regardless, Johnson has a point.
What if Maye did take another hard hit in this game? What if he sustained another head injury? There is no question that it would have put the remainder of his season in jeopardy, and it could have had long-lasting effects on his NFL career.
Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa should serve as a cautionary tale.
The Pats fell to 2-7 with their loss to the Titans. Even if they would have won, they would have been 3-6 with the trade deadline coming up on Tuesday. They surely would have sold off some pieces anyway, and barring a miracle, they weren't making a playoff push.
The Patriots will face the Chicago Bears next Sunday.
