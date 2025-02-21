Patriots Pressed to Make Major Decision on Rising Defender
The New England Patriots did not have a whole lot to be happy about in 2024, as they went just 4-13 for the second straight season and had probably the worst roster in all of football.
However, the Patriots did have some silver linings, and one of them was the play of linebacker Christian Elliss.
Elliss stepped into a much larger role than expected for New England this past year due to injuries in the linebacking corps, finishing with 80 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and five passes defended in 16 games and five starts.
The 26-year-old played in 49 percent of the Pats' defensive snaps and became much more of a regular during the second half of the season. As a matter of fact, he participated in 99 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps in Week 18.
However, Elliss is slated to hit free agency, and given his age and his rise this past year, he may draw some interest on the open market.
Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit feels that it is important for New England to re-sign Elliss, especially with Mike Vrabel now serving as head coach.
"Elliss was one of the lone bright spots on the Patriots defensive side of the football last season," Hines wrote. "He also fits the projected mold of a Mike Vrabel linebacker due to his athletic ability. As a restricted free agent, who also brings special teams value and is still only 26 years old, it could be an easy choice to bring him back into the mix."
The Pats signed Elliss in December 2023 after he was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles. He went undrafted, but landed with the Eagles in 2021 and spent two-plus seasons in Philadelphia, barely seeing any field time.
We'll see if the Patriots can reach an agreement to bring him back into the fold for 2025.
