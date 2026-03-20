Patriots Could Draft New SEC Weapon for Drake Maye

For the NFL world and the New England Patriots alike, mock drafts and awaiting late April are upon fans.

New England and Head Coach Mike Vrabel added several players in free agency, however headlines were plentiful due to the release of No. 1 wide receiver Stefon Diggs. As a result, the signing of Romeo Doubs from the Green Bay Packers. However, Bleacher Report's Khristopher Knox has since listed Chris Brazzell II as an ideal target for the Patriots in the rapidly approaching NFL Draft.

Brazzell is a talented wide receiver out of Tennessee, who was the SEC's leading receiver in 2025.

The WR also played in 15 games at Tulane, recording 45 receptions for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

Who is Chris Brazzell II?

Brazzell enters the 2026 NFL Draft with a plethora of accolades from his time at Tennessee. In addition to being an obvious 2026 NFL Combine attendee, he was a 2025 Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist, 2025 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Semifinalist, and was placed on the 2025 All-America Third Team (AP) in addition to the 2025 All-SEC First Team (AP, Coaches).

He is known for being an explosive, lengthy playmaker with an alluring combination of both size (6'4", 198 pounds) and speed (4.37-second recorded 40-yard dash). For Maye, Brazell could serve as a true deep threat at the pro level.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee wideout Chris Brazzell (WO10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For his entire collegiate career, Brazzell hauled in 136 passes for 2,072 yards (15.2 average) and 16 touchdowns. He played in 25 games for the Vols, tallying 91 receptions for 1,350 yards and 11 touchdowns, while averaging 14.8 yards per catch.

The Patriots currently have the newly acquired Doubs, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte and Efton Chism III amongst their wide receiver group. Brazzell could be a nice addition.

However, it would likely take New England giving up its first-round pick at No. 31 to land him — meaning they'd have to prioritize Brazzell as a WR over Cashius Howell for an edge rusher.

The Patriots ranked 19th in the league in pass rush win rate during the regular season. In comparison, the other three of the final four teams remaining in the NFL playoff picture all ranked inside the top-10. Howell — a bendy edge rusher with standout sack totals — out of Texas A&M is a clear answer to that problem.

Unfortunately for Patriots fans looking for answers regarding Howell and Brazzell sooner rather than later, they're going to have to wait for Round 1 of the draft of April 23.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!