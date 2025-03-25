Patriots Projected to Swing Rare Trade With Jets
Could the New England Patriots really do the unthinkable and swing a trade with the New York Jets? Well, in the NFL Draft, everything is on the table.
Michael DeVito of Musket Fire is predicting the Patriots to actually complete a trade with the Jets next month, as he has New England sending pick Nos. 69 and 144 to New York in exchange for Nos. 73 and 110 in the draft.
DeVito then has the Pats bagging a speedy weapon for Drake Maye with the third-round selection they receive from the Jets.
"With pick No. 73, they select exciting Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel," DeVito wrote. "The 5'10", 194-pound Noel is a big-play receiver. In 2024, he caught 80 passes for 1194 yards and eight touchdowns, with a 14.9 yards per catch average. Noel will be expected to vie for the No. 2 wideout spot behind [Travis] Hunter."
While trading with a division rival seems unheard of, it's not as forbidden during the draft, as players aren't involved. Of course, the Jets may not want the Patriots to land the player they want, but if they feel the deal strongly benefits them, they might just agree to it.
Noel is coming off of a brilliant 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 80 receptions for 1,194 yards and eight touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the most explosive threats in the country.
The 22-year-old arrived at Iowa State back in 2021 and gradually ascended, improving each year. He sort of had his breakout season in 2023, when he caught 66 passes for 820 yards and seven scores. But obviously, his most eye-catching campaign came during his senior year.
New England is desperately in need of a wide receiver help, so it would absolutely make sense for the Pats to target Noel on Day 2.
