Patriots Have QB3 Options
After the New England Patriots' final preseason game of the summer, the team released undrafted quarterback Ben Wooldridge. The rookie had signed with the Patriots out of Louisiana immediately following the NFL Draft in April, but struggled to get many reps in practice. Against the New York Giants on Thursday, Wooldridge went 10-for-20 with 82 passing yards, a touchdown and a pick-six thrown.
Now the only quarterbacks remaining on the roster ahead of the league's cut-down day are Drake Maye and Josh Dobbs. Head coach Mike Vrabel made reference to the team potentially bringing in a third quarterback for the regular season, but who that might be remains a mystery.
"Other than just saying that now we have two. I'm not sure how much other assessment – you know we're there at two, and we'll decide about who is, or if we plan on carrying a third quarterback on the 53 or on the practice squad," Vrabel said on Saturday. "So, the only thing I can tell you is, as of now, we have two."
Here's a look at three potential quarterbacks that could find their way to New England as early as this week.
Ben Wooldridge
On paper, it's not a name most fans would clamor for, but he's the most familiar with this iteration of New England's offense. Wooldridge had a couple glimmers during the preseason slate, including some nice throws against the Washington Commanders two weeks ago.
For Wooldridge, the number of snaps he received during training camp practices doesn't dictate how he viewed how his summer went.
"I think it's been a cool experience and unique," Wooldridge said on Thursday. "Everything's new being a rookie, right? Going through the whole process of the Draft, OTAs, camp, everything's new. You're just kind of getting good at reacting and producing with the unknown. ... I've enjoyed it a lot. Drake is an awesome guy. Dobbs is awesome. Dobbs has been through it all, seen it all. Any question, anything that comes up, go to Dobbs and he'll have an answer."
He would likely return as a member of the practice squad, and would only be elevated in case of dire need and/or injury. Should the rookie go unclaimed by any other team, this could be a safe choice for a third-string signal caller.
Tommy DeVito
The Patriots just got a first-hand look at DeVito, who came into the two teams' preseason matchup and lit the scoreboard up. The third-year quarterback registered 198 yards and three touchdowns in the 42-10 victory, but might not be able to crack the Giants' 53-man roster.
Ahead of DeVito are veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, as well as first round pick Jaxson Dart. It's not unheard of for teams to keep four quarterbacks on a roster, but it's quite unlikely, especially when they've spent significant capital to acquire them.
But has DeVito evened focused on his future, in New York or elsewhere?
"No, not too much," he said postgame. "All my focus, obviously a lot of things like that weighing down as the time gets closer. But for me it was really focusing on this game. Obviously said it last year, any time you go on the field, no matter where you are, especially being undrafted, you're performing for all other 31 organizations as well. It's important to do that and be where your feet are. Right now, this is where I am, so that's what I'm going to do each day in and day out. I'll let my agent and everything else handle itself if that time were to come."
He would likely be a player brought onto New England's practice squad following Tuesday's cuts.
Hendon Hooker
Here's a wild card option. The former Tennessee star has been buried on Detroit's depth chart for a couple of seasons, but could be preparing for a new home soon.
“How much development do you believe there is? We’re talking about Hooker right now; how much development do you believe there still is? Sometimes, does the player need a change of scenery?” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said when asked about Hooker potentially making the team. “I wish Hooker — and I know he does — would have had a better outing, but you’ve got to take it with a grain of salt. It’s not like he was playing with our first o-line out there, or first team skill position, all of that. You take that all into account as well. I thought he was prepared, I thought he was ready, looked pretty calm, and circumstances didn’t work out today, that’s all.”
Though his first two seasons in the NFL, Hooker has played in just three games, competing 66% of his passes for just 62 yards. With entrenched starter Jared Goff already leading Detroit to what the team hopes is another run to the postseason, any opportunities for Hooker would be limited.
Enter New England. With Maye and Dobbs taking up the top two spots for the Patriots, the team can get a little out-of-the-box, should they choose to acquire an outside third quarterback. Hooker could be a player who could generate a late draft pick in a trade, but might just be a practice squad signing for a team come Wednesday.
