Patriots Legend Compared Efton Chism to Former Teammate
The New England Patriots have seen some pleasant surprises from their undrafted rookie wide receiver Efton Chism ahead of the 2025 regular season.
In two preseason showings, Chism has been the name to watch in the receiver room. He finished with six catches for 50 yards and a touchdown in his first outing vs. the Washington Commanders, and six catches for 71 yards and another score in his second outing vs. the Minnesota Vikings, essentially forcing his way onto the 53-man roster despite the state of New England's crowded receiver room.
And as a smaller, undrafted product storming onto the scene for New England, Chism has already landed some early comparisons to former Patriots wideout and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, which certainly comes as a great sign for his future in the league.
In the eyes of Edelman himself, though, he instead sees shades of a different undrafted Patriots wideout that suited up alongside him: Danny Amendola.
“I think he reminds me more of Dola than he does me,” Edelman said on Tom Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast. “The way he runs is a little like that... His playing strength is really impressive that I’ve seen over the last few weeks,” Edelman added. “He’s had a hell of a camp. It’s going to be an interesting decision on what to do with these guys in that receiver room.”
Amendola's far from a bad comparison for Chism, either. Amendola's a guy who also started out as an undrafted prospect from Texas Tech, eventually found his way to New England after four years with the St. Louis Rams, where he went on to become a consistent contributor for Tom Brady, finishing with three seasons logging over 50 receptions and 600 yards.
Sure, Amendola doesn't have the Super Bowl MVP title like Edelman does, but as a two-time Super Bowl winner and consistent part of the second era of the Patriots' dynasty, it'd be hard to hate seeing Chism elevate to that type of status on his part.
Chism, who has the same smaller frame and similar movement abilities as Amendola, might have a route to carving out a similar role for the future in New England as a reliable slot target who can run after the catch and make plays as soon as year one.
It might be early, but the Patriots may have found a diamond in the rough yet again with another undrafted wideout.
