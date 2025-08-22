Patriots Announce First Round of Offensive Roster Cuts
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — Just hours after their 2025 preseason slate came to its conclusion, the New England Patriots are getting a head start on shaping their roster for the upcoming NFL season.
While addressing the media in the aftermath of New England’s 42-10 loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium, Pats head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed the release of the following players on offense:
Ben Woolridge, QB
Wooldridge originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in May, with quite the collegiate resume. After sitting out the 2021 season as a transfer. he took over the starting quarterback position at Louisiana midway through the season. He played in 10 games and started five of them before suffering a season-ending injury in November. He finished the season with completing 138 out of 244 passing attempts for 1,661 yards, 15 touchdowns, five interceptions, 48 rushes for 188 yards and a pair of touchdowns. During the 2023 season, he played in three games before enduring another injury during an away game against UAB. He finished the season with completing 39 out of 69 passing attempts for 508 yards, five touchdowns, an interception, 17 rushes for 77 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Wooldridge played reasonably well throughout training camp and the preseason. However, the Louisiana product struggled mightily, completing 10-0f-20 passes for 82 yards, one interception and one touchdown in their preseason finale loss to the New York Giants. His best drive as a patriots came with time expiring in the second quarter, as the rookie capped a 14-play, 80-yard drive with a short-left touchdown strike to receiver Jeremiah Webb for 10 yards and the score.
Shane Watts, RB
Watts played four years at Fort Hays State and was an All-America Second Team selection in 2024 by three separate organizations, including the D2CCA, Associated Press (AP), and Don Hansen Football Committee. The 5’9” 195-pounder, finished the year with 1,303 rushing yards and 449 receiving yards for 1,752 all-purpose yards. He scored 17 touchdowns, including 13 rushing and four receiving. Watts spent the first two seasons at Fort Hayes State as a defensive back before switching to running back.
Micah Bernard, RB
In his first two collegiate seasons in 2019 and 2020, Bernard played in nine games for the Utes, rushing for 76 yards on 15 carries, as well as four receptions for 25 yards. In 2021, he rushed for 523 yards and two touchdowns on 87 carries and hauled in 26 receptions for 251 yards and two touchdowns. Bernard finished the 2022 season rushing 106 times for 533 yards and four touchdowns and notching 34 receptions for 314 yards and a touchdown. After missing the majority of the 2023 season, he returned for the team's Las Vegas Bowl game — in which he rushed nine times for 31 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Northwestern.
Phil Lutz, WR
The 6’0” 200-pound receiver transferred to the University of Delaware prior to the start of 2023 college year. In two seasons, he logged 59 catches for 1,071 yards, 12 touchdowns in 24 games for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. In 2024, he made 45 catches for 863 yards, and 11 touchdowns in 11 games. He was named Third Team All-CAA. After going unselected in April’s draft, Lutz recently spent time with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League (CFL,) signing with the club in May.
Jaheim Bell, TE
Bell was selected by the Patriots with the number 231overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He appeard in 15 games for the Patriots, catching only two passes for 20 yards. He made his first catch as a pro against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7. He also played 176 snaps on the Pats’ special teams unit. The 22-year-old started his college career at South Carolina. After appearing in 30 games with 11 starts over a three-year stretch with the Gamecocks, he transferred to Florida State for his senior campaign. Bell caught 39 passes for 503 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his lone season as a with the Seminoles.
Cole Fotheringham, TE
Fotheringham began his NFL journey as a rookie free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 out of Utah. The 6’4”, 245-pounder, spent his first two seasons (2022-23) on the Raiders practice squad before being elevated for two games late in the season. Fotheringham was released by Las Vegas at the end of the 2024 training camp and spent time during the year on the practice squads of both Houston and Las Vegas. Fotheringham was signed by Denver on May 12, 2025 but was released in early June.
Sidy Sow, OL
Sow was selected by the Pats in the fourth-round (number 117 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft. From the outset, he became an imposing presence at right guard. He was especially effective in the run game, evidenced by his 71.2 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. Sow played in 15 games in his inaugural pro season — making 13 starts — while aligning on 85 percent of New England’s snaps on offense.
However, Sow’s second season became marred by a notable statistical dip in both playing time and effectiveness. Under then-coordinator Alex Van Pelt, the Patriots began to incorporate outside zone into their scheme. With Sow best-suited to do his best work in gap schemes, he found himself relegated to reserve duty. After playing on 775 offensive snaps as a rookie, the 26-year-old participated in only 155 — or 15 percent — of the team’s plays. Despite competing for a swing spot as a reserve guard, the Pats opted to move on from Sow heading into 2025.
Tyrese Robinson. OL
Robinson, was claimed by the Patriots in early August from the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad. He appeared in one game during last regular season with New England, and was in the process of competing for a reserve spot within New England’s line throughout training camp and the preseason.
Robinson started his career with the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2022, being a part of their practice squad. He remained in Philadelphia until his release ahead of the 2023 season, At that time, Robinson signed with Minnesota's practice squad, where he would remain before being added to New England’s roster in 2024
The Patriots have also announced the release of the following players on defense: DT Kyle Peko, DT Philip Blidi, LB RJ Moten, LB Monty Rice, CB Isaiah Bolden and CB Jordan Polk.
The Pats must reduce their roster to the NFL-required limit of 53 players by the league deadline of Tuesday, Aug, 26 at 4:00pm ET.
