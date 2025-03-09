Patriots Re-Sign Standout Veteran TE
The New England Patriots are already getting busy before free agency even opens. First, they signed recently released edge rusher Harold Landry to a three-year deal, and now, they have decided to bring back one of Drake Maye's favorite weapons.
ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that the Patriots have re-signed tight end Austin Hooper on a one-year, $5 million deal with a maximum value of $7 million.
This marks the second straight one-year contract New England has handed Hooper, as it also inked him to a one-year pact last offseason.
Hooper was surprisingly effective for the Pats in 2024, catching 45 passes for 476 yards and three touchdowns while serving as the team's No. 2 tight end. He also registered a very impressive catch rate of 76.3 percent.
With Hunter Henry also under contract, the Patriots are pretty set at the tight end position heading into 2025, as it's blatantly obvious that they are doing everything in their power to make Maye as comfortable as possible going into his sophomore campaign.
Hooper was once one of the NFL's best tight ends, as he made back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 and 2019. But after landing a big contract with the Cleveland Browns in 2020, his production has dipped, and he has not eclipsed 500 yards since.
Still, Hooper was a sure-handed, reliable threat for Maye this past year and should once again comprise an effective security blanket for the young signal-caller on short and intermediate throws next season.
New England remains loaded with cap room, so it has plenty of money available to add some other significant pieces for Maye in the coming weeks.
The Pats also own the No. 4 overall selection in the NFL Draft.
