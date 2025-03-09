Three Big Names Patriots Must Target in Free Agency
The New England Patriots enter this year's free agency with a chance to make major improvements on both sides of the ball.
By holding over $120 million in cap space, the Patriots lead the league in available funds and effectively have the opportunity to be one of the league's most aggressive spenders on the market.
Following a second-straight 4-13 finish in 2024, New England should heavily pursue a few of the top names on the board to make those aspired improvements for the season ahead.
Here's three names the Patriots need to look at once free agency negotiations open around the league on March 10.
Chris Godwin
The Patriots seem dead-set on not getting too aggressive in a wide receiver trade this offseason that forfeits much of their draft capital. Guys like DK Metcalf and Brandon Aiyuk have appeared in their fair share of whispers for New England, but not without hesistance to follow doubting if the front office would be willing to trade away any mid-to-high draft selections.
If the Patriots plan on going in a different direction to upgrade the receiver room without a trade, it could force them to double down on their pursuit of Chris Godwin to make the necessary improvements to the position group.
His pending return from a brutal ankle injury could put questions on whether he can return to 100% for the season ahead, but if he can, he'd be a major addition to New England's group of weapons.
Before his year was cut short in 2024, he posted three straight 1,000-yard campaigns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a line the Patriots haven't seen since Julian Edelman in 2019.
Cam Robinson
The Patriots were forced to punt on their plan A at left tackle in free agency amid the Baltimore Ravens' re-signing of veteran Ronnie Stanley, putting further emphasis on New England to look at Minnesota Vikings tackle Cam Robinson to address those desires on the offensive line.
New England's biggest need on the roster may lie on the offensive line, and while Robinson doesn't jump off the page like Stanley, he brings a step up from what the Patriots had on the left side in 2024.
Through his latest campaign with the Vikings, Robinson was ranked Pro Football Focus' 56th-best tackle with a 64.7 overall grade. He's far from one of the league's premier tackles, yet a much more secure outlook for Drake Maye and co. after being one of the top-five most sacked units in the NFL last year.
Harold Landry III
The Tennessee Titans made headlines last week when they released long-time edge rusher Harold Landry III after spending the past seven seasons with the franchise, but it could inevitably lead to the Patriots reuniting the former Pro Bowler with his former head coach, Mike Vrabel.
Before being released, Landry III was being shopped in a potential trade by Tennessee to get some assets in return, but his steep contract worth $17.5 million turned interested teams off from taking a chance on him. Now with his status as a free agent, it could lead to whoever ends up securing him landing him for a cheaper deal than once assumed, and perhaps that could be in Foxborough.
Landry III remained a productive part of the Titans' defensive unit last season, posting 71 combined tackles, nine sacks, and 15 TFLs. For a New England pass rush suffering without considerable firepower last season, the 28-year-old makes for an appealing option to look towards.
