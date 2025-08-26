Patriots Release Florida State LB
The New England Patriots have reportedly moved on from the first undrafted free agent they signed this past spring. According to Mark Daniels of MassLive, the Patriots have parted ways with linebacker Cam Riley, who played a productive role at Florida State in 2024.
Riley — a 6-foot-4 rookie who had a solid summer with the team — now becomes of the players let go ahead of the league's 53-man cutdown deadline. There were moments this summer when Riley would get snaps with the starting defense, and his biggest play came on a fumble recovered that he returned down the field in August. He was competing with young players, such as Marte Mapu and Jack Gibbens, for one of the final roster spots inside the defensive box.
"He's been great so far. He has improved each and every day," outside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr said in June. "He's learning what it's like to be a pro and there really hasn't been any slip ups, so I'm excited about his path right now."
The 23-year-old Riley played in 58 career games in college, racking up 167 total tackles and 12 tackles for loss. He defended three passes during his tenure with the Auburn Tigers and FSU Seminoles, but didn't hear his name called during the NFL Draft. After the Patriots selected Memphis cornerback Kobee Minor with the final pick, Riley quickly signed a contract with New England.
"All God! Thanks for the opportunity! #Patriots," Riley wrote on social media after he signed his contract.
He also reunited with one of his fellow coaches in New England. One of Auburn's coaches, Ben Black, was one of the Patriots choices for the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.
Riley was just one of many rookies to get released by the Patriots on Tuesday. Fellow undrafted free agents Mehki Butler, CJ Dippre and Brandon Crossley all were let go ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline. The Patriots have 12 more moves to make before the initial 53-man roster for the 2025 season is unveiled. The Patriots had previously released linebackers RJ Moten and Monty Rice on Friday, opening the door for Riley to have the fast track to the practice squad.
