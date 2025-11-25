Would Patriots Consider Hiring Former Giants DC?

Could New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and former New York Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen find themselves working together again in the not-so-distant future?

The longtime friends and colleagues spent six seasons alongside each other in Nashville when Vrabel was head coach of the Tennessee Titans. Bowen was the Titans' outside linebackers coach from 2018-20 before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2021, holding that position through 2023. Based on his success in Music City, Bowen was hired by the Giants as their defensive coordinator under head coach Brian Daboll in 2024.

Unsurprisingly, the new “HC of the NEP” was supportive of his friend upon hearing of Bowen’s parting of the ways with the Giants following their 34-27 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 12.

“Shane's a close friend,” Vrabel told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “We started in this business together at Ohio State. Shane's a good football coach. This business is – again, things happen. They make decisions. So, I'll support Shane the best that I can, and his family, but then also focus on everything that we have here. So, that's kind of how this thing goes.”

Yet, as the Patriots begin to turn their attention toward their Week 13 prime time matchup with the Giants, Bowen’s recent dismissal from ‘Big Blue’s’ coaching staff has some NFL insiders wondering whether a reunion in Foxborough could still be in the works.

“Bowen’s one of Mike Vrabel’s guys, so possible he lands in New England at some point,” Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider Albert Breer posted on X while adding analysis on the Giants’ ex-DC’s exit from East Rutherford.

Deja Vu in Foxborough?

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel reacts to a call during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

While it is still early to determine whether a Vrabel-Bowen is feasible, their working history suggests that the idea may not be far-fetched. In 2021 — Bowen’s first season as defensive coordinator under Vrabel — the Titans finished the season with a 12–5 record, won the (AFC) South Division, and earned the AFC’s number one overall seed going into the playoffs.

The defense finished the season among the NFL’s best in multiple categories, including ranking fourth in touchdowns per game, fourth in opponents’ red zone scoring, sixth in third-down conversion rate, and sixth in points per game.

Still, New England’s defensive coaching staff is currently well-stocked. Defensive coordinator Terrell Williams has crafted a unit that ranks eighth in overall defense, fifth in scoring defense and first in run defense. Though Williams was unfortunately diagnosed with prostate cancer early in the season, he still attends team meetings during the week.

Patriots inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr has served as the team’s de facto defensive coordinator since September, taking over the game day play-calling duties. Vrabel has been complimentary of Kuhr since he stepped into the role. Should Bowen be considered for a role within New England’s coaching staff, it is highly unlikely that he would supplant either Williams or Kuhr in their current roles.

