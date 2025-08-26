Patriots Country

Patriots Release Veteran Safety

Ahead of the 53-man roster deadline, the New England Patriots have let go of a safety they signed early in the off-season.

Jennifer Streeter

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Marcus Epps (22) heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Entering Tuesday morning, the New England Patriots had 76 players on their roster and needed to get that number down to 53 by 4:00 p.m. EST.

To get there, new head coach Mike Vrabel have since released former starting offensive tackle Demontrey Jacobs, kicker John Parker Romo, center Alec Lindstrom, guard Mehki Butler, and cornerbacks Miles Battle and Brandon Crossley. The latest to be released is veteran safety Marcus Epps.

While Epps was signed as a free agent back in March, it's being reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network that he just wasn't a good fit for the roster.

However, the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed reported that Epps was the one who requested to be released.

The 29-year-old California native played college football for the Wyoming Cowboys and was drafted back in 2019 by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round. Epps has also played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Las Vegas Raiders before his latest stint with the Pats this preseason.

Epps was on the bubble entering Tuesday as a seven-year NFL veteran. The 6'0", 195 pound defender played a team-high 114 defensive snaps in the preseason and was on the field deep into the finale versus the New York Giants.

On his career, he's tallied 294 total tackles, 206 solo and 88 assisted. Additionally he's recorded two forced fumbles and one recovery.

New England Patriots Safety Marcus Epps
Aug 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Thomas Fidone II (86) catches a touchdown opass as New England Patriots safety Marcus Epps (22) defends during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Given his four-plus years of experience, Epps can became an unrestricted free agent immediately and will be able to sign with the team of his choosing. It's being projected that he should find somewhere to land sooner rather than later.

QB Ben Wooldridge, RB Micah Bernard, RB Shane Watts, WR Phil Lutz Jr., TE Jaheim Bell, TE Cole Fotheringham, OL Sidy Sow, OL Layden Robinson, OL Tyrese Robinson, DT Kyle Peko, DT Philip Blidi, LB Monty Rice, LB R.J. Moten, CB Jordan Polk, and CB Isaiah Bolden were all been waived or released by Vrabel in the first round of cuts.

The Pats now have 13 cuts to go before the 53-man deadline is enforced later this afternoon.

