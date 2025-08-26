Patriots Release Veteran Safety
Entering Tuesday morning, the New England Patriots had 76 players on their roster and needed to get that number down to 53 by 4:00 p.m. EST.
To get there, new head coach Mike Vrabel have since released former starting offensive tackle Demontrey Jacobs, kicker John Parker Romo, center Alec Lindstrom, guard Mehki Butler, and cornerbacks Miles Battle and Brandon Crossley. The latest to be released is veteran safety Marcus Epps.
While Epps was signed as a free agent back in March, it's being reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network that he just wasn't a good fit for the roster.
However, the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed reported that Epps was the one who requested to be released.
The 29-year-old California native played college football for the Wyoming Cowboys and was drafted back in 2019 by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round. Epps has also played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Las Vegas Raiders before his latest stint with the Pats this preseason.
Epps was on the bubble entering Tuesday as a seven-year NFL veteran. The 6'0", 195 pound defender played a team-high 114 defensive snaps in the preseason and was on the field deep into the finale versus the New York Giants.
On his career, he's tallied 294 total tackles, 206 solo and 88 assisted. Additionally he's recorded two forced fumbles and one recovery.
Given his four-plus years of experience, Epps can became an unrestricted free agent immediately and will be able to sign with the team of his choosing. It's being projected that he should find somewhere to land sooner rather than later.
QB Ben Wooldridge, RB Micah Bernard, RB Shane Watts, WR Phil Lutz Jr., TE Jaheim Bell, TE Cole Fotheringham, OL Sidy Sow, OL Layden Robinson, OL Tyrese Robinson, DT Kyle Peko, DT Philip Blidi, LB Monty Rice, LB R.J. Moten, CB Jordan Polk, and CB Isaiah Bolden were all been waived or released by Vrabel in the first round of cuts.
The Pats now have 13 cuts to go before the 53-man deadline is enforced later this afternoon.
