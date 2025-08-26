Patriots Release Pair of Offensive Linemen
Two interior offensive linemen trying to make the New England Patriots have been reportedly let go.
According to multiple reports, center Alec Lindstrom and rookie guard Mehki Butler have both been released ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline. The Patriots have continued to rework their trenches before the start of the regular season, with these two players marking the second and third offensive linemen released on Tuesday, and fifth overall.
Lindstrom — a Boston College alum who came to the Patriots by way of the UFL — had been repping in as one of the team's primary centers. He played most of the final two preseason games at Minnesota and New York, but fell into a numbers game in the middle of the trenches.
As for Butler, he parlayed a rookie minicamp invite into a free agent contract this May. The Arkansas State rookie had a number of solid flashes as a developmental player, and should be a priority for New England to bring him back by way of the practice squad.
The Patriots had also released guard Tyrese Robinson, Sidy Sow and Layden Robinson, as well as former starting tackle Demontrey Jacobs. That leaves the familiar faces on the OL in place (Will Campbell, Morgan Moses, Jared Wilson, Mike Onwenu), while young Jack Conley and Marcus Bryant remain on the roster for now.
Head coach Mike Vrabel wasn't shy about the feelings that surround the NFL's cutdown day.
"I think probably early on in my career. I think that that was something that – you're just trying to earn a role and figure out what it is that you needed to do to make the roster for the first few years, I think, in Pittsburgh, until you become an established player, and then I think there's other conversations that kind of go on," he said on Monday. "So, I've been through a lot of these things. And like we said, we try to do them as respectfully and professionally as we possibly can."
Should the Patriots intend to bring back Lindstrom and/or Butler on the practice squad, it opens up the doors for them to be elevated to the active game day roster throughout the season. Whether Butler remains in New England or finds another city to call home, he's been proud of his journey up to this point.
"Training camp was a dream come true," Butler told Patriots on SI in July. "They're really helpong me be a better player on and off the field. I'm grateful to be in this position and can't wait to grow as a man and player."
