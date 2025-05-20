Patriots Report: Bill Belichick, Jordan Hudson May Be Engaged
Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend are reportedly engaged to be married.
It has been a very noteworthy year for the couple, and not always for the best of reasons.
To start, the greatest coach of all time shocked everyone when Belichick decided to accept the head coaching job at the University of North Carolina, not getting an NFL head coaching job after a year away from the league. What has come after has been less than ideal for Belichick and his much-younger girlfriend.
The couple has lived in headlines in recent weeks, and Belichick has faced heavy criticism for Hudson's constant involvement in his professional life. She was on the field for North Carolina's spring game, which many found to be odd for such a no-nonsense guy like Belichick. Then, in what is a now infamous interview with CBS, Hudson interrupted the sit down multiple times, including when Belichick was asked how the two met. Belichick released a statement on the matter shortly after.
"I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book," the statement read. "After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion,"
This drew criticism not just from media, but from Belichick's own family, as his daughter-in-law Jennifer Schmitt was critical of Hudson's unprofessional nature. While the likes of Julian Edleman, Rob Gronkowski, and comedian Nikki Glaser were all supportive of Hudson and reffered to her serving a publicist-type role, Schmitt disagreed.
"Publicists act in a professional manner and don’t 'storm' off set delaying an interview," Schmitt wrote.
Should the couple continue to be more of a distraction, and the Tar Heels' season go awry, it wouldn't be out of the question to see rumors of North Carolina potentially ready for a split.
