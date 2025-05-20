3 Patriots Players Facing Make or Break Seasons in 2025
The New England Patriots have overhauled their roster this offseason, meaning that some of the players who were present last year are no longer safe for the future.
The Patriots may make some jarring cuts before the start of the 2025 campaign, and even some guys who keep their roster spots may be in trouble.
Here are three New England players facing make-or-break seasons next fall.
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB
The Pats' decision to select TreVeyon Henderson in the second round of the NFL Draft told you everything you needed to know about how they view Rhamondre Stevenson at this juncture.
The Patriots signed Stevenson to a four-year extension last spring, and he responded by fumbling seven times and averaging just 3.9 yards per carry in 2024.
It would not be the least bit surprising if Henderson ultimately steals Stevenson's job as the No. 1 running back before long, and with Stevenson having an out in his contract following the 2026 campaign, he could represent a viable trade candidate if he falls short yet again in 2025.
Keep in mind that New England still has Antonio Gibson on the roster as well, so Stevenson's touches could be trimmed significantly next season.
Anfernee Jennings, LB
The Pats selected Anfernee Jennings in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft hoping he would bolster their pass rush, but instead, the former Alabama star has totaled just 5.5 sacks since entering the league.
Injuries caused Jennings to miss all of his sophomore campaign in 2021, so there is that caveat, but it's not like he has been getting to the quarterback regularly since then. Heck, the 2.5 sacks he achieved in 2024 were a career high.
Jennings has two years left on his deal, but the Patriots have an out after 2025. With New England signing Harold Landry in free agency and nabbing Bradyn Swinson in the draft, Jennings' days in Foxborough could be numbered if he doesn't pick it up next fall.
Ja'Lynn Polk, WR
The Pats were certainly expecting more production than they received from Ja'Lynn Polk last season after snatching the 23-year-old in Round 2 of the draft last April.
Polk managed just 12 catches for 87 yards and a couple of touchdowns during his rookie campaign, and it's not like he was buried behind a bunch of other receivers on the depth chart.
Perhaps playing under a new coach in Mike Vrabel will give Polk more of a chance to shine in 2025, but the Patriots also added numerous wide outs during the offseason, which could further marginalize Polk.
The University of Washington product is not even a guarantee to be on New England's roster come Week 1, so if he makes the team and still doesn't produce, he may find himself playing elsewhere the following year.
