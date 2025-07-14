Patriots' Polarizing Weapon Receives Intriguing Outlook
The New England Patriots made sure to address their backfield early on in the NFL Draft, taking Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson in the second round. In doing so, the Patriots immediately placed Rhamondre Stevenson on notice.
Stevenson is coming off of a very disappointing 2024 campaign in which he rushed for 801 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 3.9 yards per carry. He also fumbled seven times and briefly lost his job to Antonio Gibson because of it.
As a result, the 27-year-old is facing considerable pressure heading into 2025, and many feel that Henderson will ultimately supplant Stevenson as the No. 1 back at some point during the season.
However, Bernd Buchmasser and Taylor Kyles of Pats Pulpit still feel that Stevenson will be the top dog at the position so long as he produces.
"Even though he has a challenging year behind him, Stevenson remains the Patriots’ RB1 heading into training camp and the 2025 season," Buchmasser and Kyles wrote. "His long term outlook is a bit less clear given his ball security issues and Henderson in particular being added to the roster lately, but he has an overall track record worthy of a starting NFL running back — one he should get plenty of chances to add to this year."
Stevenson is under contract through 2028, but there is an out in his deal after 2026. He still has some time to prove himself, but patience could be running thin for him.
The former fourth-round pick entered the NFL in 2021 and actually had a brilliant year in 2022, racking up 1,040 yards and five scores on five yards per attempt. Since then, however, Stevenson's numbers have declined.
Whether that was a result of Stevenson himself or the Patriots' porous offensive line is the question. New England improved in the trenches this offseason, so we will see if Stevenson can rediscover his 2022 form in the fall.
