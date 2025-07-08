Patriots Training Camp Previews: Running Backs
The New England Patriots running backs depth chart will be among the most watched, and potentially most scrutinized, areas of the roster heading into training camp.
Following the selection of former Ohio State rusher TreVeyon Henderson in the second round (38th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft, New England bolstered their depth at the position by signing intriguing undrafted rookie free agent Lan Larison. New England’s new additions will join incumbents Antonio Gibson and Terrell Jennings, along with veteran free-agent signing Trayveon Williams.
With the Patriots set to return to the field for their first training camp practice on July 23, here are three Pats running backs likely to catch a ‘sharp eye’ this summer.
Rhamondre Stevenson
Given the Pats’ offseason acquisitions, some have speculated whether Stevenson’s role could be reduced in the coming season. However, his skill set and determination more than qualify him for the starting role in coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense. Known for his penchant for establishing the run to facilitate play action passes, he is well-equipped to thrive in such a system. Stevenson is at his best when blending his physical, powerful running style with his vision and athleticism to make tacklers miss in short-yardage situational runs. He also demonstrates an uncanny knack for utilizing the open field as an available target from both the backfield, as well as the line of scrimmage.
Despite his confidence, Stevenson still has much work to be done to achieve his goals. The 27-year-old had been absent for much of the team’s offseason workout program due to the passing of his father Robert in March at age 54. He had also been grieving the loss of his childhood friend Brandan Harley during the latter half of 2024. Still the Oklahoma appears to be approaching camp with a renewed vigor as he attempts to cement his place as the Patriots top options on the depth chart.
TreVeyon Henderson
While some Patriots fans initially believed round 2 to be a bit soon for addressing the team’s need at running back, merely one additional glance at Henderson’s prowess at running back confirms the Pats’ reasoning. Known for his exceptional breakaway speed and acceleration, the former Buckeyes team captain should provide an exciting complement to presumed starting back Rhamondre Stevenson. Expected to fill a third-down role in New England’s backfield, Henderson is also an adept pass-catcher and above-average pass blocker. In short, he has the potential to become an explosive playmaker in Josh McDaniels’ offense.
The 22-year-old earned third-team All-Big Ten honors for National Champions last season. As a team, Henderson played in all 16 games, making nine starts. He carried the ball 144 times for 1,016 yards and ten rushing touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, the Hopewell, Virginia native showcased his prowess by catching 27 passes for 284 yards and five receiving scores.
Antonio Gibson
Gibson, a five-year NFL veteran, has a multi-faceted skill set which should allow him to remain a comfortable fit with the Patriots, while distinguishing himself from his competition. Despite New England’s offensive struggles last season, Gibson was one of the team’s few bright spots. The 6’ 228-pound back logged 538 yards on 120 carries with one touchdown while catching 23 passes for 206 yards.
While Gibson’s 2024 statistics may not leap off the page, his career resume supports his prowess. Throughout his tenure with the Washington Commanders, he amassed 2,643 yards on 642 attempts with 22 touchdowns. The Memphis product has also proven to be as effective as a backfield receiver. He has caught 172 passes for the Commanders, while accumulating 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns.
Though he faces legitimate challenges for his roster spot — perhaps most notably from Jennings, Williams and Larison — Gibson’s veteran savvy and multi-faceted skill set should earn him the chance to remain in New England for2025.
