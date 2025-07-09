Patriots Training Camp Preview: Tight Ends
The tight end position is once again expected to take center stage for the New England Patriots’ offense in 2025.
The Pats will once again feature team captain Hunter Henry at the top of the depth chart. In compiling 674 yards on 66 catches — two of which went for touchdowns — Henry has seemingly retained his role as quarterback Drake Maye’s security-blanket pass catcher. In addition to the nine-year veteran, New England features veterans Austin Hooper, Jahiem Bell, Jack Westover, along with undrafted rookies CJ Dippre and Gee Scott, Jr.
Despite statistically underwhelming last season, the Pats brain trust seems to have confidence in the talent at the position to produce in head coach Mike Vrabel’s first season at the helm. With as many as six players seemingly worthy of a roster spot, here is a look at the key players at the position, as well as their potential roles with the team during the season.
Austin Hooper
In spite of the numerous struggles experienced by the Patriots' offense in 2024, Hooper was one of its very few bright spots. Having signed his initial deal with New England just one year ago, Hooper when on to forge a solid working relationship with both Maye and tight end counterpart Hunter Henry. He played all 17 games and caught 45 passes for 476 yards and three touchdowns.
While Hooper remains excited to reunite with both Maye and Henry, he will also be dealing with a familiar face in the coach’s room: offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. The 6’4”, 254-pound tight end played under McDaniels when he coached the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. Hooper played in 17 games for the Silver and Black during said season, amassing 234 yards on 25 catches with zero touchdowns. Due to his familiarity with McDaniels’ offense, Hooper is likely to be the Patriots’ primary complement to Henry at the top of the positional group.
CJ Dippre
Though Dippre has the chance to be a capable pass catcher at the pro level, his prowess as a blocker made him one of the most sought-after undrafted free agents on the post-draft market. The 6’5” 256-pound tight end has the versatility to play both in-line and as a lead blocker, as well as the size to take on pro run-blocking challenges. Should Patriots coaches be successful in helping him strengthen his finishing skills, Dippre may be poised to make an impact in the team’s blocking schemes.
Dippre currently lacks the open-field skill set to become an immediate weapon in New England’s passing game. However, his ability to make contested catches should allow him to be a situational target underneath for Maye in short order. As such, Dippre could be a strong candidate to earn a roster spot heading into the season.
Brock Lampe
In light of McDaniels’ being back in the Foxborough fold, speculation has run rampant that the fullback will also be making its return to the Pats’ offense. Though he is considered a true fullback, Lampe’s ability to move around the field allows him to line up as an H-back, a fullback, or as an option in the slot or the perimeter. During his time at Northern Illinois, he frequently demonstrated the skill to run with power after the catch. As such, he played in 47 consecutive games at fullback from 2021-24 for the Huskies. Despite being used primarily used as a blocker, the 6’1” 252-pounder compiled 18 receptions for 216 yards and a touchdown and 20 carries for 66 yards and two scores.
Having aligned with the team’s top offensive units during OTAs and minicamp, Lampe should be considered more than a dark-horse candidate to earn a spot on the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster.
