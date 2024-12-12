Former Patriots Player Rips Bill Belichick as College HC
The New England Patriots saw legendary head coach Bill Belichick find a new home on Wednesday. No, the new home is not with another NFL team. Instead, Belichick decided to take his talents to the college game and become the new head coach for the North Carolina Tar Heels.
After a couple of weeks of rumors tying him to North Carolina, Belichick finally got a deal done with them. He is officially their new head coach and will embark on a new coaching journey.
At this point in time, no one knows what to expect from Belichick at the college level. Some think he could do very well, while others think he will end up being a bust.
One former Patriots' player, Ross Tucker, who is now an analyst, doesn't see Belichick having success in college.
During a segment on WEEI, Tucker brutally ripped into Belichick as a college football head coach.
"He would be, probably by far, the worst college head coach I could ever imagine," Tucker stated.
Belichick will be out to prove all of his critics wrong. He will have to change some things about his coaching style, but most of what he does can remain as it has been.
Tucker made a very good point. Belichick has never been the most positive coach. He has been a negative reinforcement kind of guy, which could rub college players the wrong way.
However, there is also a chance that those college players simply view playing for Belichick as the opportunity of a lifetime. He would be one of the best head coaches when it comes to preparing and building players to become NFL players in the future.
While the Tar Heels may not end up being for everyone, those players who want to play for North Carolina will know what they're signing up for. Belichick is not the kind of coach to take it easy and simply have fun. He wants to win.
The players who commit to play for him are going to be all about winning as well.
All of that being said, only time will tell how this pairing goes. Belichick could either end up finding massive success or he could fall flat on his face. He's willing to take that chance and is excited to get to work with the Tar Heels.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!