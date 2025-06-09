Patriots Set Date for Edelman, Parcells Hall of Fame Induction
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots have issued a “Save the Date” for the bestowment of the greatest honor given by the franchise.
The Pats announced on Monday, via team press release, that the 2025 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Julian Edelman and Bill Parcells will take place on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 4 p.m. ET on the Patriot Place Plaza, just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX.
Edelman was selected by a fan vote as the 37th inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame on May 5. He spent his entire 12-year NFL career with the Patriots after being selected in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Kent State. He ranks second in team history with 620 receptions, fourth with 6,822 receiving yards, and ninth with 36 receiving touchdowns. A versatile playmaker, Edelman also holds Patriots records for a wide receiver with 58 rushing attempts for 413 yards and totaled 9,869 all-purpose yards, the fourth-most in team history.
In the postseason, Edelman elevated his game even further. He ranks third in NFL history in both playoff receptions (118) and receiving yards (1,443), trailing only Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (178; 2,078) and Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice (151; 2,245) in both categories. Edelman won three Super Bowl championships with the Pats and was selected as Super Bowl LIII MVP.
Parcells was named Parcells a 2025 Hall of Fame inductee as a contributor by Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on April 1. Known colloquially as the “Big Tuna,” he served as head coach of the Patriots from 1993 to 1996 — helping restore “credibility and competitive success to a struggling franchise” per Patriots media relations. In 1994, he led the Patriots on a season-ending seven-game win streak to secure their first playoff berth in eight years. The performance earned Parcells NFL Coach of the Year honors.
After finishing 6-10 in 1995, the Patriots rebounded with an 11-win season in 1996, tying the then franchise record for wins and earning their first division title in a decade. After a convincing, 28-3, victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the divisional playoff game at Foxboro Stadium, the Patriots hosted their first AFC Championship game and defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 20-6, to reach Super Bowl XXXI. It marked just the second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.
A Pro Football Hall of Famer (Class of 2013), Parcells is the only head coach in NFL history to lead four different teams to the playoffs and three different teams to a conference championship game. He is also a member of the Patriots 1990s All-Decade Team.
The Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony is free and open to the public. Fans of all ages are encouraged to attend.
