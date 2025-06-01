Patriots Icon Proclaims Excitement for Season is ‘Through the Roof’
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A prominent piece of the New England Patriots' past is looking forward to the team’s future with great enthusiasm.
As the Pats concluded their second week of OTAs on the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium, franchise legend Julian Edelman watched from the sidelines as a visitor during Friday’s session. In addition to being impressed by the style of new head coach Mike Vrabel, Edelman was both encouraged and excited by what he observed from Patriots players as they prepare for the upcoming season.
From second-year quarterback Drake Maye to potential rookie sensations like offensive lineman Will Campbell, receiver Kyle Williams and running back TreVeyon Henderson, Edelman appeared enthusiastic about New England’s prospects in 2025 and beyond.
"I just got back to Foxborough … watched practice, watched coach Vrabel, watched all the new guys, watched all the old guys," said Edelman. "My excitement levels are literally through the roof. It's insane. We got hope, guys. We're all the same record, but we've got Vrabes. We've got the young buck, [Maye]. We've got a bunch of whole new guys sprinkled in, and we've got some fun, foundational … Let's go!"
The Pats announced in early May that Edelman would be honored as the 37th inductee of the PatriotsHall of Fame. The Redwood City, California native won this year's fan vote among a pool of Adam Vinatieri and Logan Mankins, the other finalists selected by the committee.
Originally drafted by New England in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft, Edelman converted to the wide receiver position after having played quarterback both at the College of San Mateo and at Kent State University. He appeared in a total of 157 games (both regular season and postseason) and was never a stranger to the end zone during that timespan. In fact, Edelman has played a role in 48 total touchdowns throughout his 11-year career — including two as a passer and four as a punt returner. He finished his career with 620 regular season catches for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns.
However, Edelman’s star shined brightest in the postseason. He totaled 118 receptions for 1,442 yards and five touchdowns in the playoffs. For his efforts, he lands at second on the league’s all-time list behind Hall-of-Famer Jerry Rice, who holds the records for both receptions (151) and yards at 2,245.
Meanwhile, the Patriots are set to return to the practice fields on Monday, June 2 as OTAs come to a close.
