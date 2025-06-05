Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Celebrates 84th Birthday
In 1994, a local Massachusetts businessman purchased the New England Patriots for $172 million — the highest price ever paid for an NFL franchise at the time.
Today, the franchise is valued at approximately $7.4 billion, while said local businessman ranks at number 216 on the world’s wealthiest list, with a net worth north of $11.1 billion.
Happy 84th Birthday to Patriots owner and CEO Robert Kraft!
Since purchasing the Pats from previous owner James Orthwein 31 years ago, Kraft has overseen the most successful run of any NFL franchise during that time span. Under Kraft's ownership, the Pats have made the playoffs 21 times in his 27 years as owner. They have won 19 AFC East titles, including all but three since 2001 and 11 in a row from 2009 to 2019. They represented the AFC in the Super Bowl in 1996 (lost), 2001 (won), 2003 (won), 2004 (won), 2007 (lost), 2011 (lost), 2014 (won), 2016 (won), 2017 (lost) and 2018 (won). After having never won more than 11 games prior to Kraft's arrival, the Patriots have won at least 12 games 14 times, including finishing the 2007 regular season undefeated.
For much of Kraft’s prolific run in the Patriots owners' box, the team was under the direction of head coach Bill Belichick and led on the field by quarterback Tom Brady. However, his leadership, financial management and steady hand at the helm has made Kraft one of the most respected owners in the NFL, as well as all professional sports.
Kraft's contributions to the NFL landscape also extended outside Foxboro, Mass. He was instrumental in helping to settle the NFL lockout before the 2011 season. In fact, NFLPA representative and former Indianapolis Colts center Jeff Saturday, once referred to Kraft as the "man who helped us save football."
With a new coach [Mike Vrabel] and potential franchise quarterback [Drake Maye] as their future centerpiece at the helm for 2025, Kraft continues to approach each season with a youthful vigor which has served him well throughout his life. Despite finishing outside the postseason window for the past three seasons, Kraft has not tempered his expectations for the team — especially considering the significant monetary capital he has invested in its construction.
“Ever since I’ve owned the team, the objectives were for the team to make the playoffs. Because once you make the playoffs, anything can happen,” Kraft told reporters at April‘s NFL Meetings. “I think we have experience over the last few decades of seeing how that happens. I know I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but after my family, this team is the most important thing in my life. The bottom line is winning games … I really think we’re on that path now.”
Many happy returns, Mr. Kraft.
