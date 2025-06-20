Patriots Have Shocking Breakout Candidate
The New England Patriots have added a plethora of new players this offseason, bringing in both big names and auxiliary pieces to fill out the roster.
There are still plenty of unknowns for the Patriots heading into 2025, and that includes some of their less heralded additions who could be primed for big roles.
One such player is linebacker Jack Gibbens, who Mike Vrabel coached during his time with the Tennessee Titans and clearly seems to like, which is why New England signed him in free agency.
You wouldn't think much of Gibbens, but David Helman of Fox Sports seems to have high hopes for the 26-year-old, labeling him as the Pats player most likely to break out this coming season.
"I love to connect the dots when I’m doing an exercise like this. Gibbens got his first crack as an NFL starter in 2023 from then-Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Two years later, it’s no surprise to see him pop up with Vrabel in New England," Helman wrote. "He’s smart, tough and has a knack for making tackles, which has to remind Vrabel of himself a little bit. Marquee free-agent signing Robert Spillane owns one of the starting linebacker jobs in New England, but there’s plenty of room for Gibbens to make an impression."
Gibbens went undrafted in 2022 but landed with the Titans as a free agent. He logged 28 tackles and an interception in a limited role during his rookie campaign, and the following year, he racked up 95 tackles, a sack and three passes defended.
The University of Minnesota product saw his role diminished in 2024, which shouldn't come as much of a shock given that Vrabel was fired after 2023. Now, he will get another chance with Vrabel, and he may have a great chance of earning some significant playing time in a questionable Patriots linebacking corps.
