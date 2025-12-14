Patriots' Defense Struggles Without Injured Captain

The New England Patriots could have waltzed out of Gillette Stadium as the AFC East champions for the first time in more than half a decade. Instead, a total implosion in the second half, including five-straight drives allowing a red zone touchdown, gave the Buffalo Bills breathing room in the division race.

And one major absence played a large role in how the Patriots defended Josh Allen and the Bills offense.

All game, linebacker Robert Spillane wasn't on the field for any snaps. He was listed on the injury report all week with a foot injury and questionable heading into the game, but didn't end up playing. He was listed as active, but after pregame warmups, head coach Mike Vrabel decided that the captain would only play in an emergency.

"We felt like after going through the warmups and everything, that that was what was going to be best for him today," Vrabel said postgame. "And we need everybody, and certainly Robert. And we'll have to try and get as healthy as we can as quickly as we can."

Without Robert Spillane, The Patriots Couldn't Muster Any Stops

In his stead, Jack Gibbens and Jahlani Tavai played fairly well during the first 30 minutes of the game. The Patriots -- who rattled off 21-straight points en route to a 24-7 lead at halftime -- began to take their foot off the gas in the second half. Tackling became an issue, especially when it came to bringing running back James Cook down inside the numbers, and letting Allen extend plays hurt New England.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Bills completed a comeback on a passing touchdown from Allen to tight end Dawson Knox, a play where the Patriots' defense struggled to make a play after letting the MVP quarterback escape and make something happen with his legs. Though his initial read wasn't there, the Patriots lost contain of Allen, and he rolled out to extend the play.

"It's no secret. Called the same stuff, they called the same stuff," Vrabel said. "They were able to get the running game going. We missed tackles. Didn't build a good enough wall. Didn't get off on third down. Weren't able to create any turnovers. Weren't getting any stops in the red zone."

After falling behind for the first time all afternoon, the Patriots were gifted the lead right back after TreVeyon Henderson ripped off the second of his two long touchdowns. Immediately after, the Patriots' defense had to trot back onto the field after little to no rest on the sideline.

Second halves hadn't been all too kind for the Patriots during their now-snapped 10-game winning streak. Typically, the struggles had come on the offensive side of the ball, and the defense found ways to get the ball back to quarterback Drake Maye. This week was like pulling teeth, as the Bills kept chugging away and, thanks to some questionable pass interference calls and long kick returns, were gifted great field position to put New England's defense in a bind.

One major drive-extending penalty was on cornerback Carlton Davis, who was flagged (very late) after breaking up a pass on Keon Coleman and was called for tugging on his jersey.

"If it's not a flag in a close game like this, then let us play," Davis said. "Just by seeing how late the flag came in, I think we're all thinking the same thing."

It was a struggle to wrap up Buffalo's stars all game, and for New England, it led to the division leaders struggling to wrap up what would have been their division crown since 2019.

