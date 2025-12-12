Patriots Get Huge Defensive Boost for Bills Showdown

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots prepare to host the Buffalo Bills for a Week 15 showdown at Gillette Stadium, they now know they will be doing so with the services of a key contributor on defense.

The Patriots, per head coach Mike Vrabel have ruled out only one player in advance of their game against Buffalo: running back Terrell Jennings who remains in concussion protocol. The Pats habe also designated linebacker Robert Spillane as questionable with a foot injury.

Perhaps the most promising news or the Patriots is the seemingly active status of linebacker Harold Landry — who was absent from the field earlier this week due to a knee injury. Landry was listed as questionable for the Patriots Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants with the same injury, yet ultimately played in the game.

Landry’s appearance on this week’s mid-week injury report should not be surprising. The veteran linebacker missed the Pats’ pre-Thanksgiving practice with a knee injury during Giants week, though he did return for session number two. For his preparation in facing the Bills, Landry took part in thei week’s first practice as a limited participation before missing the second session.

The former Titan has been a productive fit within Vrabel’s defensive scheme in New England. Landry fits the mold of a smaller, athletic linebackers, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback. Through the first six games of the season, Landry has compiled 46 total tackles, one forced fumble and a team-leading 7.5 sacks. Even with Landry in the lineup, fellow linebackers Anfernee Jennings and Bradyn Swinson should be in line to get additional looks at the position.

Landry and Vrabel Have Become a Dynamic Duo for Patriots Defense

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) pressures Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Both Vrabel and Landry have been professionally intertwined since 2018, when the latter was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 41 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Under Vrabel’s tutelage, Landry became one of the team’s top defenders. The 6-foot-2, 252-pound linebacker compiled 326 total tackles, 41.5 sacks and eight pass-breakups in five seasons. For his efforts, he earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

Despite Vrabel’s departure in 2024, Landry continued to play at a high level. He started all 17 games, finishing with 71 tackles, nine sacks, 18 pressures and four pass deflections. Still, the vigor with which he approached the game had appeared to wane in his coach’s absence.

Unsurprisingly, rumors began to link the pair when Landry was released by the Titans in early March. Vrabel, who had recently taken the reins as Patriots head coach, was seemingly the ideal coach to nurture Landry’s skill set and restore his enthusiasm. Accordingly, the Pats acted quickly to sign him to a three-year, $43.5 million contract at the outset of free agency.

"Once I saw how things were going and the writing was on the wall [in Tennessee,] this was definitely a place I wanted to be," Landry told reporters at the start of the Pats’ offseason workouts. "I was excited about the staff (Vrabel) was putting together. I just felt this was the right place for me. I'm excited to be here."

While Landry is clearly content to be reunited with Vrabel, he is also cognizant of his fit within his coach’s defensive system. With an emphasis on aggression , the Spring Lake, North Carolina native has already become a factor in his and coordinator Terrell Williams’ defense.

“He’s meant a lot. He’s played a big role in my development as a player, and also as a person," Landry said of Vrabel. "I was excited to come back because he knows my skill set. He knows how I operate and how I think. Throughout my career, he and his staff have done a great job of putting me in positions to go out and be productive and help the team, and that’s what I’m looking forward to."

Unsurprisingly, Landry was recently mentioned by Vrabel among a small handful of Patriots players who might make good coaches when their days on the gridiron have come to a close.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!