Patriots Named Shocking Landing Spot for Titans QB
The New England Patriots appears to have found their franchise quarterback in Drake Maye, but there is no doubt that the depth behind Maye is very thin.
Joshua Dobbs is the backup, but otherwise, there are no other quarterbacks on the roster. The Patriots did sign undrafted free agent Ben Wooldridge, but there is certainly no guarantee that the Louisiana product will make the roster.
Could New England try to swing a trade to find a third piece on the depth chart? Sterling Xie of Pro Football Network thinks so, as he has named the Pats a rather shocking trade destination for Tennessee Titans signal-caller Will Levis thanks to Levis' familiarity with Mike Vrabel.
"A fresh start would be helpful for both sides," Xie wrote of Levis and the Titans. "Mike Vrabel was the Titans coach when the franchise drafted Levis, and the New England Patriots’ current backup behind Drake Maye is journeyman Joshua Dobbs."
Tennessee used a second-round pick on Levis in 2023, but its decision to select Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft effectively ended the Levis era in Music City.
But would the Patriots really be willing to give up an asset for Levis, who has totaled 21 passing touchdowns and 16 interceptions over 21 starts?
Perhaps the Titans would be willing to treat Levis as a sunk cost and move him for a late Day 3 pick, but it would certainly represent a tough pillow to swallow for Tennessee regardless of the fact that it is now putting its eggs in Ward's basket.
That being said, Levis would probably want to go somewhere he would have a chance to start, and that probably won't be the case in New England.
