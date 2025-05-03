Cowboys Named Trade Fit for Intriguing Patriots WR
The New England Patriots' ailing receiving corps is suddenly crowded thanks to a couple of free-agent signings and a draft pick, and now, the Patriots may have to make a move.
During a recent mailbag, Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit fielded a question from a fan who asked if New England would be trading wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, and Hines agreed that Boutte would likely have the most value of the receivers on the bubble for the Patriots.
Hines then went on to name the Dallas Cowboys as a potential landing spot for Boutte.
"Boutte could profile as a low-volume X-receiver in Josh McDaniels’ offense, but the production last year at 23 years old would likely lead to him having the most trade value of the bubble players," Hines wrote. "One team that would make plenty of sense as a potential partner for Boutte or any receiver: the Dallas Cowboys."
The Cowboys could certainly use another wide out behind CeeDee Lamb, as they didn't make any signings in free agency to address the need, nor did they use a single draft pick on a receiver, the latter of which was particularly surprising.
Boutte emerged as a solid threat in New England's aerial attack last season, catching 43 passes for 589 yards and three touchdowns. He was especially effective down the stretch, and in Week 18, he logged seven catches for 117 yards and a score.
You would think the Pats would want to ensure they keep Boutte on their roster given how much their receiver room struggled in 2024, but the Patriots signed both Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency, and third-round draft pick Kyle Williams figures to get some playing time.
Throw in the fact that New England also has pieces like DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, and someone will probably have to get dealt. Given that Boutte has more value than most of those other players, it would only make sense to move him.
