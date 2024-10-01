Patriots Should Make Blockbuster Trade for Davante Adams
The New England Patriots have quite a few needs entering Week 5 NFL action. One of their biggest needs is help at the wide receiver position.
Kendrick Bourne is closing in on a return to the field, but the Patriots desperately need a true No. 1 target. There is a player that could be available now that would make sense as a target for New England.
According to a report from Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Davante Adams has informed the Las Vegas Raiders that he would prefer to be traded.
Adams would be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Patriots. He would immediately make the offense much more dangerous and could provide a long-term top target for rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
There is a major concern, however, that Adams could be unhappy if he were traded to New England.
One major reason that Adams has been unhappy with the Raiders has been the play of their quarterback position. Neither Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell look the part of a true franchise quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo was a massive failure.
When Adams originally joined Las Vegas, he wanted to play with one of his best friends. That player was Derek Carr. The Raiders got rid of Carr after the two played just one season together.
If he were traded to the Patriots, Jacoby Brissett likely wouldn't be a quarterback that the star wide receiver would be excited to play with. Maye, on the other hand, could be that kind of player.
Adams has played in three games so far this season, catching 18 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown. He's still one of the most dangerous wide receivers in the NFL.
New England might be better off waiting until the offseason to pursue a wide receiver like Tee Higgins. But, if the price makes sense, trading for Adams could be worth it.
More than likely, he will end up with a team like the New York Jets playing alongside Aaron Rodgers. That has been the most likely destination mentioned for him. There are a few other contenders around the NFL that could use an upgrade at wide receiver as well.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about Adams in the coming days. If the Patriots want to get aggressive and bring in some big-time help for the offense, they should strongly consider pursuing a trade for Adams to finally get a legitimate No. 1 wideout.
