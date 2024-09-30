Patriots Urged to Add Former Pro Bowl Defender
The New England Patriots fell to 1-3 this past Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 30-13.
It was the second straight week that their defense looked busted, and the absence of star linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley is surely playing a significant role in that.
The Patriots need some help at linebacker, and that is why Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine is urging them to sign former Pro Bowler Deion Jones.
Jones last played for the Carolina Panthers in 2023, playing in 13 games and logging 35 tackles, a sack and an interception.
The 29-year-old, who played his collegiate football at LSU, was originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Falcons, making the Pro Bowl as soon as his sophomore campaign after racking up 138 tackles, a sack and three picks.
Jones registered over 100 tackles in five of his six seasons in Atlanta, and in his rookie campaign, he returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns.
After his stint with the Falcons, the New Orleans native made a pit stop with the Cleveland Browns in 2022, finishing with 44 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a pick and a forced fumble.
Jones may no longer be the same tackling machine he was during his Atlanta days, but New England needs help defensively, and he may be one of the best options available for the Pats.
The Patriots—who were a strong defensive ballclub a year ago—rank 24th in the NFL in yards allowed this season. Couple that with the fact that they rank at the bottom of the league in offense, and you can see why they have lost three games in a row.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!