Bill Belichick Unleashed on Patriots' Jerod Mayo
You kind of get the feeling that Bill Belichick is not a huge fan of New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo.
Earlier in the season, Belichick criticized Mayo's clock management. Now, he is questioning Mayo's plan for rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Belichick took another shot at Mayo following the Patriots' Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and this time, he was a bit harsher.
At least that's what it seems like.
"I'll be honest with you, I have no idea what the plan is, so I don't know, I can't comment on that," Belichick said in reference to Mayo's plan with Maye. "If Mayo says he's got a plan, then I guess he's got one. And we'll have to wait to see what it is. I don't know."
Maybe Belichick genuinely means that he simply doesn't know what Mayo has in store for Maye. Or maybe he just thinks Mayo doesn't have much of an idea of what he's doing.
You can read into it however you want, but there is no denying the fact that Belichick's remark seemed to come with a bit of a burn.
"I would say there's a number of issues there," Belichick added. "One is, can't move the ball and can't score.
" ... And I don't know exactly what the numbers were, but the amount of time that (Brock) Purdy had to throw was pretty high. I got to think that in terms of the amount of time before the ball was released, had to be the highest in the league or close to it. I think there's some pass rush issues there, some scoring issues."
What do you think? Leave a comment.
Many have wondered exactly what New England is doing regarding Maye. The Pats selected Maye with the third overall pick of the NFL Draft back in April, but he is currently behind Jacoby Brissett on the depth chart.
The University of North Carolina product did see some action late in the Patriots' Week 3 loss to the New York Jets, going 4-for-8 with 22 yards in a brief fourth-quarter appearance.
Otherwise, it has been all Brissett, who went 19-for-32 with 168 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 30-14 defeat to the 49ers.
It honestly seems like New England is protecting Maye from the team's brutal offensive line, but at what point will the Pats turn the reins over to the youngster?
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!