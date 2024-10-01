Patriots Coach Doubles Down About Starting QB
The New England Patriots ended up getting blown out once again in Week 4 by the San Francisco 49ers. That marked the second straght week that their weaknesses were on full display.
One of those weaknesses has been their inability to move the football through the passing game.
In Week 4, Jacoby. Brissett ended up completing 19 of his 32 pass attempts for 168 yards, a touchdown, and an interceptions.
Clearly, they weren't awful numbers. However, they also weren't numbers that are going to win many games. The 49ers simply focused on shutting down the run game and it worked.
Following the game, there were once again pushes from the fans to see Drake Maye get the starting job. Jerod Mayo shut down those overtures very quickly.
Mayo doubled down on keeping Brissett in the starting role for Week 5.
"Jacoby is 100 percent our starter. He's 100 percent our starter, and that's how we're going to look at this going forward."
Why is Mayo so convicted about his decision to keep Brissett as his starter? He offered more details.
"He's done a good job doing what we've asked. Are there a lot of plays that we could do a better job with? Absolutely, but I would never question his toughness, his dependability, his leadership style for this team, and that's what we need right now."
Basically, Mayo is saying that he understands there are plays that aren't being made, but he values other things over on-field production.
Some will agree with that statement as the Patriots go through a rebuild. Others want to see the on-field aspect be more of a factor. Neither side can truly be considered wrong for their line of thought.
That being said, the season is going to slip away from New England quickly with how things have been going. A quarterback change should at least be a serious consideration if the Patriots have another week like they have had in the last two games.
Next up for New England will be a home matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots will need to find a way to win that game or a 1-4 record will have them struggling to bounce back.
