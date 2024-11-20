Patriots Sign LB Away from Colts
The New England Patriots are continuing to make moves as they look to bring in talent for the future.
Bringing in Yannick Ngakoue was a sizable move that the Patriots hope will bolster their pass-rush. Now, they have brought in another new player.
According to a release from the team, New England has signed linebacker Titus Leo to the 53-man roster from the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad.
In addition to that move, the Patriots also placed linebacker Curtis Jacobs on injured reserve and released linebacker Ochaun Mathis. Leo will be given a chance to earn some playing time in the coming weeks.
Leo was originally drafted by the Colts with the No. 211 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Since being drafted, Leo has not recorded any regular season statistics.
New England is signing a 25-year-old linebacker with the hope that they can help develop him and turn him into a role player. No one should expect him to do a lot this season, but he could be an intriguing piece to watch for next season.
It will be interesting to see what kind of future he ends up having with the Patriots.
As for the other roster moves, Jacobs has played in nine games for New England this season. The 22-year-old linebacker has recorded four tackles with the Patriots this year. He does appear to have a potential future with the franchise moving forward.
Mathis, on the other hand, has played in five games in 2024. He has recorded two total tackles and a forced fumble.
None of these moves are going to make a major impact one way or another. New England is simply focusing on trying to bring in new talent and see what they can find. A diamond in the rough can be a game-changer for a franchise.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!