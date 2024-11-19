Patriots Defender Thrilled for Unique Role
Perhaps the most intriguing player on the New England Patriots' roster is cornerback Marcus Jones.
Jones, who played his collegiate football at Houston, was selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
He displayed his versatility right from the jump during his rookie campaign, earning a First-Team All-Pro selection due to his special teams prowess.
That season, Jones led the league with 362 punt return yards and also punched in a return touchdown. He also racked up 645 yards on kick returns.
Injuries limited him to just two games last year, but Jones is healthy in 2024 and is ready for a larger role...even if it means taking some offensive snaps, which he briefly did in 2022.
The 26-year-old actually earned himself a carry during the Patriots' Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, going for five yards.
Afterward, Jones was thrilled with his usage and is ready for more in the future.
“It was great,” Jones said, via Tim Crowley of NESN. “The last time I took an offensive snap was 2022. It was good to be back out there.”
Jones logged four catches for 78 yards and a touchdown two years ago, but this actually represented the first rushing attempt of his NFL career.
“I’m definitely open to it,” added Jones. “Mainly defense, but I’m definitely open to it.”
While Jones is excited for a potential uptick in playing time, he cares more about winning than anything else.
“It was great, but at the end of the day, I was always care about the W,” Jones said. “We didn’t get that. We want to go ahead and make sure we can get a W next week.”
Defensively, Jones has posted 43 tackles, an interception, two fumble recoveries and five passes defended this season.
