Patriots’ Bill Belichick Might Be Cowboys Favorite
Bill Belichick is set to be one of the most popular offseason head coaching candidates in the NFL. The former New England Patriots' head coach has taken a year off, but he's itching to get back on the sideline.
With that in mind, the rumors connecting him to the Dallas Cowboys have continued to grow louder.
Reportedly, he has a great relationship with Jerry Jones and company. Now that the Cowboys are 3-7 and well on their way to a brutal all-around season, the expectation is that Jones will make the decision to move on from Mike McCarthy. That could open up the door for Belichick.
As the season has moved forward, the Belichick to Dallas connection has increased in likelihood. All that Jones and the Cowboys want is to win a Super Bowl. Belichick has a proven track record of being able to accomplish that goal.
Ahead of the Dallas loss on Monday Night Football to the Houston Texans, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter made a report again connecting Belichick and the Cowboys.
"Lots of speculation swirling about what the Cowboys will do," Schefter said. "People have even thought about Bill Belichick, having been spotted in Dallas last week. It can be confirmed Bill Belichick was in Dallas last week but it wasn't to meet with the Cowboys, it was for a previously scheduled speaking engagement. Still, that doesn't stop the idea that there are people across the league who continue to believe that Bill Belichick will be one of the top considerations for Jerry Jones after this season."
Belichick has a career head coaching record of 302-165. He has led his teams to six Super Bowl championships.
Bringing in a head coach who can install a winning culture will be a priority for Dallas. There are no head coaches available who can do that with a better history to stand on than Belichick.
The real question would become, would Jones be willing to give Belichick a large say in roster moves? That is something that Belichick wanted with the Patriots.
All of that being said, the Cowboys have to do something. They have continued to disappoint and come up short of expectations.
Hiring Belichick to replace McCarthy may not be the one move to fix everything, but he would be a nice upgrade and would have a better chance to get the most out of the team.
