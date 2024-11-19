Patriots' Jerod Mayo Offers Hope for Struggling Rookie
The New England Patriots entered the 2024 NFL Draft in dire need of help at wide receiver, especially after striking out in free agency.
While they used their first-round pick on quarterback Drake Maye — which appears to be a great decision — they took a pair of receivers in two of the next three rounds, going with Ja'Lynn Polk in Round 2 and Javon Baker in Round 4.
Both wide outs were viewed as potential big-play threats heading into the season, but needless to say, neither player has delivered thus far.
Polk has been virtually non-existent, and Baker hasn't even been targeted this year. He has, however, been used on kickoff returns, but he hasn't even been able to do that effectively.
As a matter of fact, Baker was benched following a muffed kickoff return against the Los Angeles Rams. After the game, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo explained his reasoning.
“On the kick returns, he was back there the first couple of snaps, and he didn’t execute the way that we all had hoped he would,” Mayo said (h/t Bernd Buchmasser of Pats Pulpit). “I know it was a big return. Even on that big return, it was one of those situations where, ‘Is he coming out, is he not coming out?’ and same thing with the second kickoff return.”
In spite of Baker's struggles, Mayo provided some hope and encouragement for the rookie.
“He’s going to continue to get better,” Mayo said. “He’s been great in the meeting rooms, and hopefully shows up on the field.”
Does that mean we will get to see Baker again in Week 12? That much, we don't know, but it does seem like New England believes he can develop into some sort of threat in the future.
We'll see if the Pats are able to utilize Baker going forward.
