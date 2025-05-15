Patriots Slammed With Strangely Rough Take for Rookie RB
The New England Patriots made a rather surprising decision in the second round of the NFL Draft, selecting Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson.
The move was a bit jarring considering the Patriots needed a wide receiver more than a halfback, but they quelled the noise by circling back and taking Washington State's Kyle Williams in Round 3.
After the selection of Williams, the Henderson decision suddenly looked more impressive, especially considering that the latter is a versatile back who can serve as a dynamic pass-catching threat out of the backfield.
However, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay doesn't exactly think New England represents the best spot for success for Henderson, especially early on.
In a piece where Kay listed off five rookies who landed in the worst possible situations to become first-year stars, he included Henderson.
"While Henderson is a proven back who excelled for the Buckeyes during all four of his seasons—culminating in a national championship run as a senior—he’s going to find it difficult to continue contributing at a high level in New England," Kay wrote. "The Patriots look at least a year away from emerging as a legitimate playoff threat and don’t have the pieces in place for a rookie back to succeed."
This is kind of an odd take, considering that the Pats actually do seem to comprise a rather cushy spot for the Ohio State product.
Young quarterback Drake Maye could certainly use a checkdown option, and Henderson — who caught 27 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown last season — certainly fits the bill there. Plus, the Patriots have improved their offensive line over the last couple of months, making things a bit more conducive for a more productive rushing attack.
Yes, New England was a terrible offensive team last year, but the Pats have gotten better in that area this offseason, and Henderson is definitely part of the reason why.
