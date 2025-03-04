Patriots, Steelers Could Connect for QB Trade
The New England Patriots seem to have the quarterback position locked down for the foreseeable future, as Drake Maye was incredibly impressive during his rookie campaign.
That's bad news for Joe Milton III, who was also drafted by the Patriots last year but only got the chance to start one game because of Maye's presence.
During that lone start in the season finale, Milton was impressive, going 22-for-29 with 241 yards and a touchdown. He also punched in a rushing score.
As a result, the former sixth-round pick immediately began generating trade buzz, and some feel that Milton could be on the move this offseason.
There are plenty of quarterback-needy teams that could take a stab at Milton, and Sara Marshall of Musket Fire feels that the Pittsburgh Steelers may get in on the action.
"The Steelers have struggled to find a worthy quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season, which is why they're in the market for another this year," Marshall wrote. "They took a risk by signing former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year deal in 2024, but they are reportedly moving on from him this offseason, making them a great option to trade for Milton."
Milton is unquestionably an intriguing prospect, standing 6-foot-5 and weighing nearly 250 pounds with a rocket arm. And while he isn't exactly Lamar Jackson, he is definitely athletic and can get out of the pocket and move.
The 25-year-old clearly isn't going to get a real opportunity in New England, so it would certainly make sense for the Pats to try and trade him for draft capital.
Of course, it will obviously depend on what other teams are willing to offer the Patriots, and for New England, it may be wise to wait until preseason when clubs become more desperate.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!