Patriots Stefon Diggs Stamps Bold Label on Drake Maye
Last season, Drake Maye certainly had an impressive rookie showing with the New England Patriots, but the problem was that he did not exactly have a whole lot of weapons at his disposal.
Well, that has certainly changed this offseason.
The Patriots have made a strong effort to gather more supporting talent for Maye over the last several months, adding numerous weapons while also solidifying the offensive line.
New England's most high-profile addition has certainly been wide receiver Stefon Diggs, whom the club signed to a three-year contract in free agency.
While Diggs hasn't spent a whole lot of time with Maye just yet, he is already liking what he sees from the young quarterback, and he placed a bold label on the former No. 3 overall pick while speaking to reporters at mandatory minicamp this week.
“I like him,” Diggs said. “I can’t say too much because I haven’t been out there much. But as far as personality-wise, he a dawg. You can tell he’s a dawg from the get-go.”
That's definitely a great compliment from Diggs, and there is no doubt that Maye plays with a bit of an edge that should bode well for his career moving forward.
Of course, the biggest question is whether or not Diggs is fully recovered from the ACL tear that cost him the back half of his 2024 season with the Houston Texans.
Now 31 years old, there are legitimate reasons to doubt Diggs heading into 2025. He appears to be on the decline, and now that he is coming off of a major injury, it's totally fair to wonder if he will be able to remain a No. 1 option next fall.
Regardless, even if Diggs isn't 100 percent, he should still represent a better piece than anything else Maye had last year.
