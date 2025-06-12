Stefon Diggs Trolls Viral Boat Incident In Instagram Story
The New England Patriots have been one of the most talked-about teams in the NFL this offseason for all the right reasons. A respected, proven winner in Mike Vrabel taking over as head coach was a great start. They then spent a lot of their league-high cap space in free agency, signing stars such as Milton Williams, Carlton Davis, and Harold Landry on defense, and drafting a trio of hopeful offensive building blocks by taking Will Campbell, TreVeyon Henderson, and Kyle Williams in the first three rounds.
The most prolific addition for the Patriots, though, was former All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Needing a true No. 1 to complement Drake Maye, the Patriots circled back in the second wave of free agency to sign the star wideout after a one-year stint with the Houston Texans. However, things got off to a slightly controversial start. At the beginning of OTAs, Diggs was seen on a video on a boat passing a bag filled with a pink substance to a woman. Many speculated what the substance was, but nothig more came from it. And while there was initial controversy, things have seemingly blown over on all ends. So much so that Diggs seemed to troll with an Instagram story.
Diggs posted a video of a woman making pink brownies, seemingly poking fun at the pink substance in the bag on the boat. Considering the playful and metaphorical side-eye that come with the post, it seems everyone is looking at this and laughing rather than taking it too seriously, which is good news for the Patriots after the initial reaction.
New England wrapped up mandatory mini-camp on Wednesday, and will report back to Foxborough on Tuesday, July 22nd for training camp as they begin the long course ahead toward the regular season, and a potential playoff run.
