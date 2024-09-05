Patriots Suffer Injury Blow Ahead of Bengals Matchup
The New England Patriots are gearing up for their season opener on Sunday afternoon against the Cincinnati Bengals. They'll look to pull off an upset win.
A new era of football will begin this weekend. Jerod Mayo and the new-look Patriots are set to move forward from the days of Bill Belichick. It's an emotional change for the fans, but one that brings new excitement.
With all of that being said, New England has suffered an injury blow ahead of their Week 1 game. They might end up having to play without their primary backup running back.
On Thursday, they added running back Antonio Gibson to their injury report. He is dealing with a hip injury.
Gibson was joined by Vederian Lowe, who was also limited during practice with an abdomen injury. Sidy Sow also remained off of the field due to an ankle injury.
Signed this offseason in free agency, Gibson is projected to be a key role player behind Rhamondre Stevenson in the backfield. He is currently listed as the primary backup running back.
At one point, Gibson was the feature back for the Washington Commanders. He fell out of that role over the last two years, but has done enough to showcase major potential when called upon.
During his four-year career with the Commanders, Gibson has played in 61 games. He has carried the football 642 times for 2,643 yards and 22 touchdowns. Gibson has also caught 172 passes for 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns.
Hopefully, he'll be able to play to start the season. He will have an important role keeping Stevenson fresh. For now, there is some doubt about his status to play the Bengals.
More updates are sure to come out in the near future. We'll make sure to have those as soon as they're available.
