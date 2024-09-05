Patriots Star Sends Stern Warning to Bengals
The New England Patriots will be facing the Cincinnati Bengals in their season opener on Sunday, and Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley is specifically looking forward to the matchup.
Why? Because there are a couple of former Patriots players on the Bengals, and Bentley is prepared to have a go with them.
"You've got certain guys kind of circled," Bentley said, via Zack Cox of The Boston Herald. "Obviously, we know what kind of competitors they are, and they know what kind of competitors we are. So we're excited to get out there, talk some junk back and forth to each other. That makes the game of football fun."
Cincinnati offensive linemen Ted Karras and Trent Brown both spent time in New England, but now, they are the enemy to Bentley.
Bentley, who played his collegiate football at Purdue, was selected by the Pats in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
He did not become a full-time starter until this third season, when he registered 91 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 13 games.
Since then, Bentley has established himself as one of the most critical members of the Patriots' defense and has been named a team captain.
The 28-year-old has rattled off over 100 tackles in three consecutive campaigns, topping out at 125 stops in 2022. Last season, Bentley racked up 114 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in 16 contests.
New England ranked seventh in the NFL in yards allowed last season, so the Pats' defense was actually the lone bright spot for the club in the midst of its 4-13 showing.
Bentley was certainly a big part of that.
The Patriots will definitely have a major challenge on their hands against the Bengals, who boast one of the more dangerous offenses in football.
Led by quarterback Joe Burrow, Cincinnati features a lethal aerial attack that is spearheaded by wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
Putting pressure on Burrow will be paramount if New England wants to slow Cincy's offense down, so Bentley and the Pats' front seven will need to bring it's A-game in this matchup.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!