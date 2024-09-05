Even Jacoby Brissett Was Surprised About Patriots Decision
The New England Patriots not only made the decision to name Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback. Now, they have also voted him to be a captain for the 2024 NFL season.
Heading into the season, the Patriots will rely heavily on Brissett for leadership throughout the course of the year.
Brissett spoke out about being named a captain. He was very surprised by being voted to have that honor.
"It was definitely a surprise, for sure, but definitely something I don't take for granted. Not only being a captain of this team and knowing all the guy that I looked up to in this organization -- I played with a lot of them, but also the history of this team. When you get voted by your peers, it's something special, rather than being appointed based on position. It's something I definitely don't take for granted."
At 31 years old, Brissett has had a journeyman career. He has played for five different teams throughout his eight-year career.
In the 79 career games he has played, Brissett has completed 61.3 percent of his pass attempts for 10,574 yards, 51 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions. He's more than capable of being an NFL starter.
That being said, while Brissett will begin the year as the starter, it is expected that he won't end the 2024 campaign in the same role.
Rookie quarterback Drake Maye is expected to take over the starting job at some point during the 2024 season.
For the time being, however, Brissett will get his chance to play. Clearly, his teammates view him as a major leader for the team. Voting him as a captain shows just how much he is loved by his teammates.
It will be interesting to see how the veteran quarterback starts off the season. Even though he's clearly not the quarterback of the future in Nwe England, he's deserving of the chance to start and get some playing time.
