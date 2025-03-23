Patriots Named Surprising Trade Destination for Star WR
The New England Patriots have largely struck out on the wide receiver market this offseason, failing to sign any significant free agents and coming up short on trades.
Yes, the Patriots did add Mack Hollins on the open market, but he is nothing more than an auxiliary option, at best. He cannot be their only acquisition at the position.
At this point, New England will likely have to either sign Stefon Diggs and/or turn to the NFL Draft to solve its receiver problem. However, Sara Marshall of Musket Fire sees another potential option for the Pats: Pittsburgh Steelers star George Pickens.
"So if the Patriots want to stick around that kind of player, Pickens might be their next best option," Marshall wrote. "While guys like [Brandon] Aiyuk and [A.J.] Brown might be more appealing, it's unlikely they'd be able to convince their teams to trade them away."
But on that same token, is it really likely that the Steelers will trade Pickens away at this point?
Pittsburgh swung a trade for fellow receiver D.K. Metcalf earlier this offseason, giving the Steelers an absolutely lethal combination between those two wide outs. Why would then turn around and move Pickens if they are trying to contend for a Super Bowl?
It's true that the 24-year-old is preparing to enter the final year of his deal, and it's also accurate that he has not exactly been a good soldier in Pittsburgh. But he is very talented, and the Steelers may want to try and win with him this year and then cross the bridge of free agency when they get there.
Pickens caught 59 passes for 900 yards and three touchdowns this past year, averaging 15.3 yards per catch.
He would be a great addition for the Patriots, but it just doesn't seem all that realistic.
