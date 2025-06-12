Patriots Have Surprising X-Factor
The New England Patriots didn't exactly have a star-studded roster last season, but one of the few bright spots was defensive end Keion White.
White faded down the stretch after a terrific start to 2024, but overall, he still flashed incredible potential, finishing with 56 tackles, five sacks, a couple of forced fumbles and five passes defended. He also posted a 76.7 pass-rushing grade at Pro Football Focus.
Patriots insider Evan Lazar is apparently very impressed with what he saw from White at mandatory minicamp, and he feels the 26-year-old could actually represent New England's biggest X-factor heading into 2025.
"DE Keion White is my biggest 'X' factor for the Patriots defense," Lazar wrote. "He fits well in an aggressive, gaming front that allows him to rush from a three-point stance over the tackle rather than outside the tackle in a two-point stance. White could blossom in this defense, especially playing off Barmore and Williams on the inside."
Lazar's choice for the X-factor is a bit surprising, given that White may very well have been a top-two player on the defense last year behind cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Perhaps a lesser-known commodity would have been a more appropriate pick.
Nevertheless, it doesn't change the fact that White is vital to the Pats' defense regardless of whether or not rival teams are expecting him to post significant production or not.
The Georgia Tech product was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft and struggled in Year 1, logging just 26 tackles and a sack in 16 games. But White definitely showed considerable progression during his sophomore campaign.
White is part of a New England defensive front that should be much improved this year with the addition of Milton Williams and the return of Christian Barmore.
