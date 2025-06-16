Could Patriots Swoop in to Trade for Disgruntled Bengals Rookie?
The New England Patriots have taken great measures to improve their front seven this offseason, adding big names like Harold Landry and Milton Williams in free agency while also picking up less heralded talents such as Robert Spillane and K'Lavon Chaisson.
Not only that, but the Patriots were able to nab edge rusher Bradyn Swinson on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, a pick that has largely been viewed as a steal.
Could New England potentially bring in another intriguing piece to the puzzle?
Well, the Pats may want to focus their attention on Cincinnati, where Bengals first-round rookie Shemar Stewart remains unsigned and disgruntled.
There is actually speculation that Cincinnati could trade the No. 17 overall selection, and if the Bengals do place Stewart on the block, the Patriots should absolutely express interest.
Here's the thing about Stewart: his ceiling is based entirely on his raw talent and ability, because he didn't exactly wow anyone with his production at Texas A&M. He amassed a grand total of 4.5 sacks in three seasons with the Aggies, so it's not like New England would be getting a proven stud.
However, the 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive lineman possesses incredible athletic traits and tremendous versatility that could play very well in the trenches for the Pats, and if Cincy is forced to sell him at a discount, the Patriots may want to toss their hats into the ring.
Of course, there is still plenty of time for the Bengals to trade Stewart, but it's important to remember that this is the same guy who refused to consider LSU back in the day because the school misspelled his name. So it's entirely possible that he doesn't budge.
Stewart isn't too happy with some of the language in his contract, so unless Cincinnati changes something, there is a chance that he forces his way out.
In that scenario, the Bengals probably wouldn't be able to land a first-round pick in return for him, so perhaps the Patriots would be able to bag him for a Day 2 pick and some other assets?
We'll see how things unfold, but if Stewart and Cincinnati reach an impasse that they cannot repair, New England could be a team that lurks in potential trade talks.
