Patriots Stand Above the Rest in AFC Playoff Picture

As the New England Patriots prepare to turn their attention toward a Week 13, prime time showdown with the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium, they have their gritty 26-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12 to thank for landing them in familiar territory.

In addition to earning their ninth-straight victory last week at Paycor Stadium, the Pats became the first team in the NFL to reach 10 wins. With the Denver Broncos (9-2) remaining at nine victories due to their bye week, the Pats gained a half-game lead in the AFC overall standings. Combined with the Indianapolis Colts (8-3) overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Pats are putting pressure on their competition, while staking their claim as the the sole owner of the top spot in the conference.

In fact, the most-fervent members of Patriots Nation might be happily inclined to say that the Pats are back in first place, just as the football gods intended.

In that regard, here is a look at the AFC current playoff picture:

AFC Postseason Standings After Week 12

New England Patriots (10-2) Denver Broncos (9-2) Indianapolis Colts (8-3) Baltimore Ravens (6-5) Los Angeles Chargers (7-4) Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4) Buffalo Bills (7-4)

In the Hunt — 8. Houston Texans (6-5), 9. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5), 10. Kansas City Chiefs (6-5)

“So, You’re Tellin’ Me There’s a Chance?” — 11. Miami Dolphins (4-7), 12. Cincinnati Bengals (3-8), 13. Cleveland Browns (3-8)

Of New England’s final five remaining opponents, the Buffalo Bills (Week 15) and the Baltimore Ravens (Week 16) remain the only teams with winning records. The Pats’ three other opponents (Giants, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins) have a combined record of 8-26. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that New England’s chances of earning the top seed — including a first-round playoff bye — presently sit at 57%. per The Athletic’s playoff simulator.

Still, the Patriots road to a potential postseason berth is not without is share of remaining obstacles. Despite sitting pretty in the overall conference standings, remaining games against the Bills and Ravens respectively could present as many challenges in the standings as they undoubtedly will on the field.

First, however, the Patriots would benefit greatly from winning their Week 13 game against the Giants on Dec. 1. New England is just two strategic wins away from clinching their first AFC East division title since 2019 — if they first, defeat the Giants and then the Bills following their Week 14 bye. After all, New England would hold any tiebreaker with two wins over their only divisional competition.

If the Patriots lose to the Giants, they could still secure the division with a win over the Bills and an additional Buffalo loss in either of their two next games. Should the Patriots dorm both matchups, their Week 16 game against the Ravens — in Baltimore — becomes a must win for any chance at a division title or premium playoff seed.

