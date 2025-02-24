Patriots Could Take Chance on Hated Rival's Pass Rusher
The New England Patriots definitely need help with their pass rush this offseason, as they finished last in the NFL with just 28 sacks in 2024.
Considering they traded Matthew Judon before the start of the season and didn't really have any other legitimate pass rushers outside of Keion White, it's not hard to understand why, but the good news is the Patriots have ample cap room to fix the issues in free agency.
There will be plenty of pass rushers available next month, and while Khalil Mack is definitely the biggest name hitting the open market, there should also be some cheaper — but still intriguing — options available for New England.
Ryan McLaughlin of Musket Fire ran through a few possibilities, and he mentioned a pretty interesting name: Haason Reddick.
Reddick spent 2024 with the New York Jets and logged just nine tackles and one sack in 10 games, but he could represent a good buy-low option for the Pats.
"Reddick missed the Jets' first seven games in a contract dispute after being acquired from Philadelphia, and it's quite obvious that the 30-year-old does not want to be with the moribund Jets in the long term," McLaughlin wrote. "Should the Patriots pounce? Indeed, there's nothing better than poaching a free agent from a division rival. Reddick is due for a bounce-back year after recording just one sack in 10 games last season, and maybe a fresh start in a place like New England would be good for him."
The Temple product certainly has a rich history, as he posted four straight double-digit sack campaigns between 2020 and 2023. That included a dominant 2022 season in which he racked up 49 tackles, 16 sacks and five forced fumbles en route to finishing fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
Reddick could probably be had on an affordable short-term deal and may be a decent candidate to revitalize his career in 2025.
