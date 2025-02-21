Patriots Could Spend Mega Money in Free Agency
The New England Patriots are ready to get the NFL offseason underway. It is an offseason that could change the entire outlook of the organization.
Entering the offseason, the Patriots have the most projected cap space of any team in the NFL. At this point in time, Over the Cap has them projected at just over $128.3 million in cap space. They are also projecting just over $120.522 million in effective cap space.
With that kind of money, New England could bring in a lot of talent.
Following a horrible 2024 season that saw the Patriots end up being one of the worst teams in the NFL, a lot of talent is needed. No one should be expecting New England to be a playoff team in 2025, but that is the goal that Mike Vrabel and company will be chasing.
Christian D'Andrea of For The Win has named Patriots as one of the NFL teams who should splurge in free agency this offseason.
Of course New England should look to splurge this offseason. They have a lot of needs across the roster and they have the money to spend in order to fix a lot of those needs.
Among the list of needs are a true No. 1 wide receiver, more help on the offensive line, a backup tight end, pass rushing, an upgrade at linebacker, and a good cornerback across from Christian Gonzalez.
Granted, it's not likely that the Patriots will be able to perfect every single area on the roster. However, they can add plenty of talent to help fill at least a good portion of them.
New England fans should buckle up for what could be a wild offseason. Tee Higgins might be off the board, but there are a lot of big names that the Patriots are going to be connected to.
It will be interesting to see what New England ends up being able to get done. Hopefully, there are quite a few new faces filling important roles in 2025.
