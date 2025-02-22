Patriots Swing Monster NFL Draft Trade in Bold Proposal
The New England Patriots will surely be very busy this offseason, as they own more cap space than any other team in the league and also own the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
The Patriots don't need a quarterback, as they already took Drake Maye last spring. That means New England would probably have no problem trading its first-round pick if the right offer came along, and The Athletic has the Pats doing just that in their most recent NFL mock draft.
In the deal, the Patriots traded the fourth selection to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for No. 6 and the No. 68 pick, which is a third-rounder. New England then proceeded to choose LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell at their new draft slot.
"Sure, this isn’t the kind of one-sided trade it sometimes takes to move into the top-5 and take a quarterback. But we were stuck trying to pick between Mason Graham and Will Campbell at No. 4, so when the Raiders offered a fair deal (according to draft charts), it was a no-brainer to move back, add another third-round pick and take whichever of Graham or Campbell fell," The Athletic's Chad Graff wrote.
In this instance, Campbell fell to the Pats, and to be perfectly honest, landing a franchise tackle is probably one of the Patriots' top two needs anyway, right up there with bringing in a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver for Maye.
The Patriots have a ton of holes up and down the roster, so it would certainly make sense for them to trade out of the No. 4 spot to collect as much draft capital as possible to fill those needs.
We'll see what New England decides to do in a couple of months.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!